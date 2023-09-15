North Platte Public Schools names new activities director

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools has named a new activities director, after the previous person in the position unexpectedly resigned.

Brett Joneson takes the place of Jimmie Rhodes. The North Platte Public School Board of Education accepted Rhodes’ resignation during their meeting this week. No other information on Rhodes’ departure was provided.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Joneson step into the role of NPHS Activities Director. Mr. Joneson is a committed administrator that brings a wealth of knowledge to this position,” said Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent of Schools.

Joneson was previously the assistant principal and activities director at Adams Middle School. Marie Brosius is now taking his position. She was the Dean of Students at Jefferson Elementary.

