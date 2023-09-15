North Platte Town Hall Lecture Series kicks off with Amanda L. Tyler

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse kicked off the town hall lecture series on Thursday with former law clerk and author Amanda L. Tyler.

Now entering its 40th year, the town hall lecture series has brought engaging and informative speakers to the city of North Platte.

This year’s series started with Tyler who talked about her time serving as a law clerk to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court and its importance to all Americans.

I think it’s really important for more people to know how the court operates and to engage more in what the court is actually doing because so much of what the Supreme Court does impacts our daily lives as Americans no matter what our walk of life,” Tyler said.

Tyler took questions from the audience about her speech and the Supreme Court in general on items that they wanted potential answers to.

The next town hall lecture series will be at the North Platte Community Playhouse on Thursday, October 17 featuring former astronaut, Captain Scott Kelly.

Memberships and individual tickets are still available for the remaining of the series.

