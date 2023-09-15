November trial set for Grand Island baby kidnapping case

Baby left outside for hours in freezing January weather
One of the suspects in a Grand Island kidnapping case faces a November trial.
One of the suspects in a Grand Island kidnapping case faces a November trial.(KTTC)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings teenager accused of leaving a baby outside of a farmhouse in freezing weather is going on trial in November.

Jozef McAllister, 18, face nine criminal charges including three counts of felony kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse, two counts of theft and one count of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

On Tuesday, McAllister waived his right to a jury trial and District Judge Andrew Butler scheduled a bench trial for November 14-16 in Hall County. In a bench trial, testimony and arguments are made before a judge with no jury present.

McAllister is one two teenagers arrested on Jan. 29 for stealing a car containing three Grand Island children ages 5, 1, and seven months old. Two of those children were later abandoned in a pickup truck and the third, the seven-month-old baby, was left on the deck of a rural Hall County farmhouse in freezing temperatures. The child was found in time and has recovered.

The other teenager, Tate Wolfe, 18, Kearney, pleaded no contest last month and was convicted of the same crimes for which McAllister is charged.

A judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for Wolfe Oct. 26.

McAllister is also charged with assaulting a Hall County Jail inmate in May. He’s charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and assault by a confined person. His trial is scheduled Sept. 11.

Court records indicate the cellmate, a fellow juvenile, said McAllister pulled a homemade sharp-edged instrument commonly known as a shank on March 1. McAllister then set the shank behind him and said he would kill the cellmate if he tried to take it. The cellmate then said McAllister punched him several times in the face.

McAllister was recently transferred to the custody of the Boston Police. He was called as a witness in the trial of a Massachusetts man accused of child rape. McAllister has been returned to Nebraska to face trial.

Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska QB Jeff Sims’ status questionable for Northern Illinois game
2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet
KNOP Forecast Map 9-14-2023
Rain and cooler temps to finish week; more sun, warming for weekend
Tom Briese
Nebraska governor appoints District 41 senator as state treasurer

Latest News

The Nebraska Supreme Court is housed at the Nebraska State Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan....
Nebraska’s stricter abortion ban and trans health care limits law won’t face injunction during appeal
David Cooper
Former North Platte teacher caught having contact with victim in sexual abuse case
In #Newsmakers today, Sacred Oath brings us a few updates today!!
Newsmakers Sacred Oath Update
In our #Newsmakers session, the North Platte High School Theatre Department showcases their...
Newsmakers NPHS Theatre Pride and Predigious