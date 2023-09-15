NPCC hosts Central CC looking to keep up winning ways

NPCC drops game at home to Central CC
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Community College Knights looked to win their fifth game in their last seven as Central Community College made the trip to North Platte.

The Knights came out of the gate strong as they took the win in set number one, but the Raiders would get the last laugh as they take the next three and the match win 3-1.

Next up for the Knights is another home game on September 23rd, when they host Northeast Community College.

