Saint Pat’s Sweeps Cozad

Saint Pat's picks up the win over Cozad in three sets
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish took the three set win over Cozad on Thursday evening.

The Irish cruised to the win in sets one and three, while the Haymakers battled hard in set two, but the Irish would prevail in just three sets.

Next up for the Irish is is a road trip to Mullen on September 26th, while the Haymakers next match is on Tuesday when they host Holdrege.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
QB Jeff Sims
Nebraska QB Jeff Sims’ status questionable for Northern Illinois game
2023 Partner Up Rodeo at Wild West Arena
2023 Partner Up Rodeo marks the largest yet
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
How they got him: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2-week pursuit

Latest News

A look at some of the scores from around the area
Area Scoreboard: Hershey Football falls in Holyoke
NPCC hosts Central CC on Thursday evening at McDonald-Belton Gym
NPCC hosts Central CC looking to keep up winning ways
FILE PHOTO Nebraska infielder Brooke Andrews #27 HR Celebration Softball vs Iowa State
Husker Softball holds fall scrimmage Thursday night
Saint Pat's picks up the win over Cozad in three sets
Cozad vs Saint Pat's