Saint Pat’s Sweeps Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish took the three set win over Cozad on Thursday evening.

The Irish cruised to the win in sets one and three, while the Haymakers battled hard in set two, but the Irish would prevail in just three sets.

Next up for the Irish is is a road trip to Mullen on September 26th, while the Haymakers next match is on Tuesday when they host Holdrege.

