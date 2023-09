NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lexington Minutemen hosted the Cozad Haymakers on Friday night.

Cozad dominated from start to finish shutting out Lexington, 30-0.

Next up for Cozad, they look to win their third straight game on the road against Broken Bow.

Lexington will continue to search for their first win of the season as they visit Hastings.

