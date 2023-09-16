Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Northern Illinois Huskies, 35-11, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska improved to 4-1 all-time against Northern Illinois and 8-1 all-time against current members of the Mid-American Conference.

The Huskers have won 36 of their past 38 home openers with tonight’s win and improved to 50-10 all-time in night games at Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg made his first career start in tonight’s game. Haarberg is the first Nebraska native to start at quarterback since Noah Vedral started games against Indiana and Minnesota in 2019.

Haarberg is just the fourth Nebraska native to start a game at quarterback since 2001 (Vedral, Ryker Fyfe, Ron Kellogg III). Haarberg is the first Nebraska native to start and win a game since Ryker Fyfe led Nebraska to a win over Maryland in 2016.

Haarberg completed 14-of-24 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Haarberg also rushed for a career-high 98 yards on 21 carries.

Nebraska allowed 149 yards of total offense, the fewest by a Nebraska opponent since Kansas had 87 yards against the Huskers on Nov. 13, 2010.

Nebraska limited Northern Illinois to 26 rushing yards, the fewest by a Husker opponent since Purdue had -2 rushing yards on Dec. 5, 2020.

The Nebraska defense had 3.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss. The Huskers entered the game leading the nation with 11 sacks. Nebraska has had at least three sacks in all three games this season. This is the first time NU has had three sacks in three straight games in the same season since the first three games of 2019 (South Alabama, Colorado, Northern Illinois). Overall, Nebraska has had at least three sacks in four straight games including last year’s season finale at Iowa.

Nose tackle Nash Hutmacher had a career night, with a career-high six tackles, including a career-best 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. His previous highs were four tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. Hutmacher had a pair of tackles for loss on a red zone drive in the first quarter when Nebraska limited NIU to a field goal.

Tight end Thomas Fidone II caught a career-high four passes for 42 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown, in the first half. This marks Fidone’s second straight game with a touchdown reception.

Senior receiver Billy Kemp IV had an 8-yard TD reception in the first quarter to open the scoring, marking his first touchdown as a Husker. Kemp had three catches in the game to push his career total to 200 receptions. Entering this week, only six active FBS players had 200 career catches.

Senior linebacker Luke Reimer had two tackles increasing his career total to 257. Reimer moved into 10th place on the Nebraska career tackles list, passing Marc Munford (256) and tying Ed Stewart (257).

Northern Illinois converted a Husker fumble in the first quarter into a field goal. That ended a streak of four straight games of not allowing a point in the first quarter for the Nebraska defense.

Offensive tackle Turner Corcoran made his 30th career start.

Saturday’s game captains were C Ben Scott, RB Rahmir Johnson, DT Ty Robinson and LB Nick Henrich.

