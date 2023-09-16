Maxwell holds on to beat Sandhills Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Wildcats held on late on Friday to defeat Sandhills Valley 38-32.

Maxwell held the lead through the second quarter before Sandhills Valley started to pull close, making it a20-14 game at the half. The Wildcats would manage to hold on late though as Sandhills Valley couldn’t tie the game and Maxwell win 38-32.

Next up for the Wildcats is a home game against Hemingford, while Sandhills Valley hosts Saint Pat’s on Thursday.

