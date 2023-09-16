North Platte picks up first win of season over Columbus
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs picked up win number one of the season on Friday in Columbus 20-7.
The Bulldogs came out of the gate hot and forced a quick turnover and score to take the lead and never surrendered it as they win on the road.
Next up for the Bulldogs (1-3) is a Friday match-up with Kearney in North Platte.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.