North Platte picks up first win of season over Columbus

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Bulldogs picked up win number one of the season on Friday in Columbus 20-7.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate hot and forced a quick turnover and score to take the lead and never surrendered it as they win on the road.

Next up for the Bulldogs (1-3) is a Friday match-up with Kearney in North Platte.

