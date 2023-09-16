Saint Pat’s dominates Sutherland 63-12

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Saint Pat’s stays perfect on the season as they win at home Friday evening against Sutherland 63-12.

The Irish started hot despite Sutherland taking possession right away on an onside kick, but Saint Pat’s would hold the Sailors scoreless until the 4th quarter to take the dominating victory.

Next up for the Irish (5-0) is a road trip Sandhills Valley, while Sutherland (0-4) stays home to take on Perkins County.

