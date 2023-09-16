Shelton escapes with road win over Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Shelton Bulldogs picked up a win over the Paxton Tigers Friday night.

Junior Dyaln Kenton would fire a first-quarter touchdown pass to fellow junior Ben Myers to even the score at 6. Myers was not done just yet as he would find the end zone two more times in that quarter.

Paxton would put up a fight but in the end, it was Shelton getting the win 45-37.

Next up for Shelton (3-0) will be the Flyers of Franklin (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 22.

Paxton (1-2) will look to end the two-game losing skid as they travel to Arthur County (3-0) to take on the Wolves on Friday, Sept. 22.

