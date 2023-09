NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Brady Eagles hosted the Stuart Broncos on Friday, with the Broncos coming away with the win 64-0.

The Broncos came out strong and did not stop pouring on the offense against the Eagles in the first half, while the defense preserved the shut out.

Next up for the Eagles (1-2) is a Thursday night game against Wallace.

