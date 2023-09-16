Wallace Fall Festival kicks off with open trap shooting

The Wallace Fall Festival got underway Friday evening with an open-trap shooting session.
By Aron Geml
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Wallace Fall Festival got underway Friday evening with an open-trap shooting session.

This year marks the first time the Wallace Trap Club is a part of the Wallace Fall Festival. This is also the first time in 15 years that the club is back out again competing.

Quenton Smith, the president of the Wallace Sporting Club, said there are many fun things to do at the Wallace Fall Festival besides trap shooting.

“The biggest one probably is going to be the parade tomorrow morning,” Smith said. “I think starts at 8 o’clock, I think, and then there are kids events, tractor pull all kinds of things going on. Lunch feed and there is going to a coffee shop and some stuff for sale like fall decorations, pumpkins, and that kind of thing too.”

Smith also said that he was very happy and excited that so many came out to this trap shooting event. After some upgrades to lights and putting in a new building, the trap club hopes to have more competitive events in the fall and spring.

