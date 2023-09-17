Annual fundraiser honoring Omaha marine killed in Kabul

Cpl. Daegan Page died helping those at the Kabul airport flee Afghanistan
This weekend marked the second annual memorial golf scramble in honor of fallen Omaha corporal Daegan Page.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second annual golf tournament remembering Corporal Daegan Page of Omaha, a member of the 2nd Battalion Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, Calif., was held this weekend.

Page was 23 years old when suicide bombers in Afghanistan killed him and 12 other US service members on August 26, 2021. They were helping people at the Kabul airport flee the country.

More than 150 other Afghans were also killed.

Just over two years later, his family invited people to honor Page’s sacrifice for America.

The two-day golf scramble included a concert, silent auction, and parachuters.

The proceeds of the event go towards the nonprofit his parents created for past and present service members and their families.

“It is so heartwarming to see the incremental momentum as we go forward to help serve our mission and to see folks out here supporting us as a family, honoring Daegan, and the foundation and its mission,” said Page’s mother, Wendy Adelson.

“Your goal is to keep his name going,” said his dad, Greg Page. “And you worry does it start to fall off? Does it start to become less as you go year by year? And I think this year it was bigger than it was last year. It’s truly amazing.”

