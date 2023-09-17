Local North Platte group encourages veteran suicide prevention awareness with Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local non-profit Sacred Oath from North Platte encouraged awareness and prevention of veteran suicide on Saturday with a Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk at the Lincoln County Raceway.

The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in their struggles with mental health.

You can learn more about Sacred Oath here.

The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in...
The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in their struggles with mental health.(The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in their struggles with mental health.)

One big concern veterans in distress have is that some do not feel safe going to therapy because they do not want their problems reported to the VA or government.

Multiple organizations at the event offered therapists at little cost for veterans who do not want to have to worry about reporting to the government.

Another group, At Ease, based in Omaha, offers the Lightbridge App to help veterans get in touch.

Veteran mental health app
Veteran mental health app(Veteran mental health app)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
David Cooper
Former North Platte teacher caught having contact with victim in sexual abuse case
Chemical Explosion near North Platte at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard
North Platte Fire Chief discusses response to railcar explosion
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge

Latest News

KNOP Hourly Planner
We’re not done with summer yet
Native American exhibit at Stuhr Museum’s rotunda.
Nebraska museums have yet to return over 100 sets of Native American remains
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railyard explosion in Nebraska isn’t expected to create any lingering problems, authorities say
Kansas cancels its fall turkey hunting season amid declining populations in pockets of the US