Local North Platte group encourages veteran suicide prevention awareness with Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local non-profit Sacred Oath from North Platte encouraged awareness and prevention of veteran suicide on Saturday with a Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk at the Lincoln County Raceway.

The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in their struggles with mental health.

You can learn more about Sacred Oath here.

The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in their struggles with mental health. (The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in their struggles with mental health.)

One big concern veterans in distress have is that some do not feel safe going to therapy because they do not want their problems reported to the VA or government.

Multiple organizations at the event offered therapists at little cost for veterans who do not want to have to worry about reporting to the government.

Another group, At Ease, based in Omaha, offers the Lightbridge App to help veterans get in touch.

Veteran mental health app (Veteran mental health app)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.