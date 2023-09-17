Minority Health Celebration Walk hosted in Cody Park

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To celebrate Mexican Independence Day, a group of volunteers hosted a walk in Cody Park to celebrate the need for health amongst minorities in Nebraska.

The walk gathered people from all backgrounds together to support each other in understanding the different needs for healths amongst different communities.

According to one of the organizers, Trudy Merritt, it is also about making all feel welcome.

“North Platte’s community is going to be changing and part of building that and allowing North Platte to thrive, we need to make everyone who is here living among us feels welcome,” Merritt said.

¿Hablas español? ¡Aquí está nuestra entrevista en español!

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
North Platte gets win number one on the season on the road at Columbus
North Platte picks up first win of season over Columbus

Latest News

It was a community effort to serve lunch for the entire town of Wallace on Saturday.
Wallace Fall Festival continues with free lunch
Viva North Platte
North Platte celebrates Mexican Independence Day with celebration
Safe Kids Nebraska hosted a Children’s Car Seat Check in North Platte at Great Plains Health on...
Safe Kids Nebraska hosts Children’s Car Seat Check in North Platte
Minority Health Celebration Walk hosted in Cody Park