Minority Health Celebration Walk hosted in Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To celebrate Mexican Independence Day, a group of volunteers hosted a walk in Cody Park to celebrate the need for health amongst minorities in Nebraska.

The walk gathered people from all backgrounds together to support each other in understanding the different needs for healths amongst different communities.

According to one of the organizers, Trudy Merritt, it is also about making all feel welcome.

“North Platte’s community is going to be changing and part of building that and allowing North Platte to thrive, we need to make everyone who is here living among us feels welcome,” Merritt said.

