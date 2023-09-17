Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next

Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska won their first game of the season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium, 35-11.

The Huskers will look to stay undefeated at the 100-year-old venue when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are currently 2-2 on the season, with wins against FIU and Northwestern State and losses against SMU and North Texas.

With a win, Nebraska would would improve to 2-2, before hosting No. 2 Michigan the following week.

The Huskers and Bulldogs kick-off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
Nebraska vs Northern Illinois
Huskers defeat Huskies at Memorial Stadium, 35-11

Latest News

Mustangs continue strong season with tournament win
NPCC host 48th annual high school volleyball tournament
Matt Rhule and the Huskers win big in their home opener
Nebraska win home opener against Northern Illinois
Nebraska DL Nash Hutmacher talked about the joy of playing dominating defense.
HUSKER PRESSER: Nash Hutmacher on Husker defensive dominance
Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone talks about his connection with new starting QB Heinrich Haarberg.
HUSKER PRESSER: TE Thomas Fidone on connection with Haarberg