Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska won their first game of the season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium, 35-11.

The Huskers will look to stay undefeated at the 100-year-old venue when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are currently 2-2 on the season, with wins against FIU and Northwestern State and losses against SMU and North Texas.

With a win, Nebraska would would improve to 2-2, before hosting No. 2 Michigan the following week.

The Huskers and Bulldogs kick-off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.