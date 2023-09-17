Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
Published: Sep. 17, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska won their first game of the season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium, 35-11.
The Huskers will look to stay undefeated at the 100-year-old venue when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are currently 2-2 on the season, with wins against FIU and Northwestern State and losses against SMU and North Texas.
With a win, Nebraska would would improve to 2-2, before hosting No. 2 Michigan the following week.
The Huskers and Bulldogs kick-off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday on Big Ten Network.
