Nebraska win home opener against Northern Illinois

Matt Rhule and the Huskers win big in their home opener
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Husker football team played their home opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday night.

Nebraska won their first game of the season over Northern Illinois, 35-11.

Husker quarterback Jeff Sims was ruled out before the game, due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against Colorado.

Sophomore Heinrich Haarberg, a Kearney native, started in his place.

Haarberg stepped up, leading the Huskers to victory with over 250 yards of total offense.

He accounted for three touchdowns while leading the team in both passing and rushing yards.

Nebraska’s Blackshirts defense also played a huge role in the victory.

Prior to Northern Illinois’ final drive, the Blackshirts held them to only 74 total yards and three points.

Matt Rhule won his first game in his Nebraska tenure and his first at Memorial Stadium.

Next up for the big red, they host Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

