North Platte celebrates Mexican Independence Day with celebration

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - People of all ages and backgrounds came together on Saturday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with Viva North Platte, held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

The celebration lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next morning, filled with food, fun and dancing.

Organizer Adi Dobbins grew up in North Platte, and remembers that life used to be different and now she wants to make the town more welcoming for other people with her background.

“When I first got to North Platte with my family there were very little Hispanics,” Dobbins said. “I went to Adams middle school and my family was the only Hispanic family there. To see that the town is growing in diversity is amazing and just to help bring those cultures together and showcase the positive side of our heritage is amazing.”

