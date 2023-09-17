NPCC host 48th annual high school volleyball tournament
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College hosted their 48th annual high school volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The eight teams that competed were Paxton, Hi-Line, Hyannis, Cody-Kilgore, Maxwell, Sutherland, SEM and Dundy County-Stratton.
Maxwell, Cody-Kilgore, SEM and Paxton advanced to the semi-final round with SEM defeating Maxwell and Paxton taking down Cody-Kilgore, both in sweeps.
In the final, SEM swept Paxton to win the tournament.
