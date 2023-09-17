NPCC host 48th annual high school volleyball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College hosted their 48th annual high school volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The eight teams that competed were Paxton, Hi-Line, Hyannis, Cody-Kilgore, Maxwell, Sutherland, SEM and Dundy County-Stratton.

Maxwell, Cody-Kilgore, SEM and Paxton advanced to the semi-final round with SEM defeating Maxwell and Paxton taking down Cody-Kilgore, both in sweeps.

In the final, SEM swept Paxton to win the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.