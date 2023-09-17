Safe Kids Nebraska hosts Children’s Car Seat Check in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Safe Kids Nebraska hosted a Children’s Car Seat Check in North Platte at Great Plains Health on Saturday.

According to organizers, the majority of children’s car seats are not installed properly, with a national average of 8/10 not being installed properly.

“Nationally it is 8/10 and in North Platte it is actually higher than that so we are trying to get that information out there so we can keep kids traveling safe,” said Sara Estrada, an organizer of the event.

Estrada added that she hopes to start doing car seat checks monthly in North Platte again.

