Safe Kids Nebraska hosts Children’s Car Seat Check in North Platte

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Safe Kids Nebraska hosted a Children’s Car Seat Check in North Platte at Great Plains Health on Saturday.

According to organizers, the majority of children’s car seats are not installed properly, with a national average of 8/10 not being installed properly.

“Nationally it is 8/10 and in North Platte it is actually higher than that so we are trying to get that information out there so we can keep kids traveling safe,” said Sara Estrada, an organizer of the event.

Estrada added that she hopes to start doing car seat checks monthly in North Platte again.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Arik Gilbert's mugshot from Aug. 29.
Husker tight end arrested in Georgia on burglary charge
North Platte gets win number one on the season on the road at Columbus
North Platte picks up first win of season over Columbus

Latest News

It was a community effort to serve lunch for the entire town of Wallace on Saturday.
Wallace Fall Festival continues with free lunch
Viva North Platte
North Platte celebrates Mexican Independence Day with celebration
Minority Health Celebration Walk hosted in Cody Park
Minority Health Celebration Walk hosted in Cody Park
Minority Health Celebration Walk hosted in Cody Park