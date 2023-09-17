Wallace Fall Festival continues with free lunch

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a community effort to serve lunch for the entire town of Wallace on Saturday.

The town came together to carve a few dozen porks for the town to have a pulled pork and hot dog lunch to continue their celebration of fall. The event was held just before the tractor pull on Saturday.

Randall Ogier, who has been fixing up the meal for the town for years, was proud that the entire town worked together to create this event.

“It’s such a community effort,” Ogier said. “It just goes from sun up to sun down and way after.”

