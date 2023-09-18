After home opening win, Huskers begin prep for Louisiana Tech

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech
Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After the first win of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday night, the Huskers now turn their attention to Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs will come to Lincoln this weekend with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The Nebraska Football team will try and win without two of its running backs and a defensive back. Coach Rhule said running backs Rahmir Johnson and Gabe Ervin, Jr. as well as defensive back Dwight Bootle II will miss the remainder of the year due to injuries.

As the Huskers prepare for their final non-conference game of the season, you can find game week practice and press conference coverage in the video player above. Head Coach Matt Rhule will address the media on Monday at approximately 12 p.m.. Players will address the media on Tuesday. Assistant coaches and perhaps some additional players on Wednesday, with Head Coach Matt Rhule again on Thursday.

The forecast for this weekend’s game will be one to watch closely as rain is currently in the forecast for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Saturday’s game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers open the week as 19 point favorites over LA Tech.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Viva North Platte
North Platte celebrates Mexican Independence Day with Viva North Platte

Latest News

Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
The Husker volleyball team begin Big Ten Conference play on Friday against the Ohio State...
Nebraska volleyball to open conference play against Ohio State