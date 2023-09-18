Arts in the Park hosted in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Delayed by a week, Arts in the Park was celebrated on Sunday in North Platte in Cody Park.

The event is celebrated every year as a way to celebrate the end of summer as well as to allow vendors from across the region to celebrate their art with others.

Local artist Yoko Lawing said she was thrilled to be a part of the show.

“It’s just this energy surrounding us the beautiful park, and it’s just such wonderful weather and you get to see everyone smiling,” Lawing said.

