Arts in the Park hosted in North Platte

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Delayed by a week, Arts in the Park was celebrated on Sunday in North Platte in Cody Park.

The event is celebrated every year as a way to celebrate the end of summer as well as to allow vendors from across the region to celebrate their art with others.

Local artist Yoko Lawing said she was thrilled to be a part of the show.

“It’s just this energy surrounding us the beautiful park, and it’s just such wonderful weather and you get to see everyone smiling,” Lawing said.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in...
Local North Platte group encourages veteran suicide prevention awareness with Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

Latest News

Constitution Week kicks off in North Platte
Constitution Week kicks off in North Platte
Delayed by a week, Arts in the Park was celebrated on Sunday in North Platte in Cody Park.
Arts in the Park celebrated
Constitution Week kicks off in North Platte
KNOP hourly planner
We’re not done with summer yet