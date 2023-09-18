Beason and Murray earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

Merritt Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Harper Murray was named Big Ten...
Merritt Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Harper Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Merritt Beason was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Harper Murray was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Beason led the Huskers to a 3-1 road win at No. 5 Stanford and a 3-1 home win against No. 21 Kentucky with 4.00 kills per set on a .354 hitting percentage to go with 1.88 digs per set. Beason had a season-high 17 kills and 10 digs and hit .438 in the win over Kentucky. Last Tuesday, the junior from Gardendale, Ala., had 15 kills and hit .273 at Stanford.

Murray earned her second Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor after averaging 3.63 kills per set with a .349 hitting percentage and 2.00 digs per set in Nebraska’s two victories. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native finished with 17 kills and 10 digs and hit .308 in Sunday night’s win over Kentucky. She had 12 kills, six digs, four blocks and three aces while hitting a season-best .417 at Stanford last Tuesday.

