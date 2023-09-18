Constitution Week kicks off in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Constitution week starts every year on Sept. 17, and draws crowds from across the country to celebrate the signing of the governing document of the United States.

In North Platte, the Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Lincoln County Courthouse for a ceremony on Sunday.

The ceremony started with speeches by local dignitaries that focused on what the constitution does for Americans every day.

After the ceremony, participants lined up with bells and flags to march around the courthouse to celebrate the signing of the document.

Molly O’Holleran, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, expressed how grateful she is for the constitution and what it does for every day Americans.

“We have elected representatives and they come together and it is up to them to come together just like they did when they created the constitution, come together and have discussions about what would move our country forward in unity in strength,” O’Holleran said.

