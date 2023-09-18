KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lucinda is a senior kitty who is just looking for a nice family to settle down with.

She has been in the shelter since early August and is getting antsy for a new home.

She is low maintenance and just looking for a nice perch in the sun in exchange for all of the love she can offer.

If you’d like to adopt Lucinda, you can contact the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780.

