Lincoln County man pleads guilty in cattle deaths case

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County man pled guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the March 1 search warrant where numerous cattle, horses, and other livestock were found in poor conditions in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

Larry Mikoloyck, 75, pled guilty to all five counts of attempted abandonment or cruel neglect of an animal, all Class I misdemeanors, and was sentenced to 18 months probation. Specific terms of his probation include no ownership of non-domesticated animals.

The charges against Larry Mikoloyck stem from a March 1 search warrant served by the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office at a property that was under the control and operated by Larry and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck.

During the search, law enforcement discovered over 150 dead cattle and over 1,000 sick and dying cattle including bulls, cows, and calves with little to no substantial food sources for the animals and no water to sustain most of the herd. Larry and Matthew were arrested and charged in relation to the search.

Matthew’s trial was continued until Oct. 16.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.