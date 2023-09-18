Lincoln County man pleads guilty in cattle deaths case

Cattle at Larry Mikoloycks' farm on March 1, 2023.
Cattle at Larry Mikoloycks' farm on March 1, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County man pled guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the March 1 search warrant where numerous cattle, horses, and other livestock were found in poor conditions in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

Larry Mikoloyck, 75, pled guilty to all five counts of attempted abandonment or cruel neglect of an animal, all Class I misdemeanors, and was sentenced to 18 months probation. Specific terms of his probation include no ownership of non-domesticated animals.

The charges against Larry Mikoloyck stem from a March 1 search warrant served by the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office at a property that was under the control and operated by Larry and his 41-year-old son Matthew Mikoloyck.

During the search, law enforcement discovered over 150 dead cattle and over 1,000 sick and dying cattle including bulls, cows, and calves with little to no substantial food sources for the animals and no water to sustain most of the herd. Larry and Matthew were arrested and charged in relation to the search.

Matthew’s trial was continued until Oct. 16.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, at the podium, and State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood speak about the...
Pillen pushes school boards to slow spending to ease property taxes
Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!
KNOP's Pet of the Week: Meet Lucinda!