Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan

Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Sept. 30 home game against No. 2 Michigan will be televised by FOX Sports, as the Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for that day Monday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Huskers will have consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoffs as this Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech is also set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.

Big Ten Schedule (Sept. 30)

Noon ET/11am CT

Penn State at Northwestern – Big Ten Network

Louisiana at Minnesota – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Michigan at Nebraska – FOX

Illinois at Purdue – Peacock

Indiana at Maryland – Big Ten Network

Wagner at Rutgers – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan State at Iowa – NBC

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
Viva North Platte
North Platte celebrates Mexican Independence Day with Viva North Platte

Latest News

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech
After home opening win, Huskers begin prep for Louisiana Tech
Merritt Beason and Harper Murray each finished with 17 kills and 10 digs.
Huskers outduel No. 21 Kentucky, 3-1
Head Coach Matt Rhule gives his thoughts on Nebraska's first win of the 2023 season, and his...
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Northern Illinois Post Game Press Conference (9/16/23)