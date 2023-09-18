Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s Sept. 30 home game against No. 2 Michigan will be televised by FOX Sports, as the Big Ten Conference announced its television schedule for that day Monday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The Huskers will have consecutive 2:30 p.m. kickoffs as this Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech is also set for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.
Big Ten Schedule (Sept. 30)
Noon ET/11am CT
Penn State at Northwestern – Big Ten Network
Louisiana at Minnesota – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Michigan at Nebraska – FOX
Illinois at Purdue – Peacock
Indiana at Maryland – Big Ten Network
Wagner at Rutgers – Big Ten Network
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
Michigan State at Iowa – NBC
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.