NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska volleyball team have completed their non-conference slate with a perfect, 9-0 record.

The Huskers now begin their 20 game Big Ten Conference schedule.

First up in conference play for Nebraska, they host the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday at 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

