Nebraska volleyball stay perfect against Kentucky

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fourth ranked Nebraska volleyball team hosted the 21st ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night.

The Huskers dispatched of the Wildcats in four sets.

Nebraska improved to 9-0 on the year and has now lost just three sets all season, one each to ranked teams, Creighton, Stanford and Kentucky.

Next up for the Huskers, they open Big Ten Conference play on Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.