Nebraska volleyball stay perfect against Kentucky

Fourth ranked Nebraska took down 21st ranked Kentucky in four sets on Sunday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The fourth ranked Nebraska volleyball team hosted the 21st ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night.

The Huskers dispatched of the Wildcats in four sets.

Nebraska improved to 9-0 on the year and has now lost just three sets all season, one each to ranked teams, Creighton, Stanford and Kentucky.

Next up for the Huskers, they open Big Ten Conference play on Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday at 8 p.m.

