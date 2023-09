NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The SEM Mustangs volleyball team won the 48th annual NPCC high school tournament.

The Mustangs swept all three opponents they faced, Dundy County-Stratton, Maxwell and Paxton.

Next up for SEM, they look to continue a strong start to their season when they visit Ansley-Litchfield on Tuesday.

