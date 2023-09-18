Students fundraise so everyone can join their wrestling group

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Members of the student club Young Inspirations gathered at the North Platte Moose Lodge on Sunday to raise funds for their wrestling group.

The group wanted to raise funds to make sure that not only could everyone have proper equipment, but to make sure that fees were covered for those who wanted to participate but may not have the resources to.

The children at the event helped prepare and serve the food at the event.

