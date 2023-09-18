Woman finishes 40,000-piece puzzle after years of work

After years of effort, her 40,000-plus piece puzzle is finished.
After years of effort, her 40,000-plus piece puzzle is finished.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (Gray News) - Tens of thousands of puzzle pieces were assembled into one massive display, all by one person.

Emily Seidel, who has something of a puzzle obsession, just finished that masterpiece, the product of nearly four years of effort.

“I had run out of puzzles to do. I was borrowing them from co-workers and friends, and buying them from thrift stores. And I started doing them upside down and realized I needed to get something a little bigger to take up more time. And this one definitely did that,” she said.

The puzzle, with more than 40,000 pieces, is more than 20 feet long and more than 6 feet wide.

It contains scenes from classic animated Disney movies such as “Bambi,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Seidel said she worked each Disney scene puzzle individually and then connected them, which took some doing, KTRK reported.

She said she plans on framing the “Beauty and The Beast” scene, her favorite one. But as for the other nine scenes, she’s still trying to figure out what she’s going to do.

The puzzle is currently in the middle of the living room.

Seidel may be done with that puzzle, but she said she’s taking on a new challenge — a puzzle called “Around the World,” which consists of even more pieces, some 42,000 in all.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
A railcar at Union Pacific's Bailey Yard in North Platte caught fire Thursday afternoon,...
Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in North Platte, evacuation order lifted
The walk started with a unison step in order to symbolize that veterans do not stand alone in...
Local North Platte group encourages veteran suicide prevention awareness with Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

Latest News

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to...
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
Bronc rider killed in Texas rodeo accident
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial to begin for 3 Tacoma officers charged in death of Manny Ellis