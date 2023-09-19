After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close

After decades in business in Downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two pillars in the North Platte business community are holding a retirement sale as they prepare for a new chapter in their lives.

Ardyce and Rob Hodges have been married for 49 years as of June 2023. The couple has owned and operated Recognition Unlimted for decades. The company’s humble beginnings date back to 1981 with the couple offering engraving services out of their North Platte home.

Ron said the idea to start offering engraving services dates back to the early 1980s.

“We used to go to craft shows and we made toys out of wood and traveled the craft show circuit but I hated waiting on people,” Ron said. “I had a popular mechanic’s book that had an engraving machine in it, so I ordered that and set it up at the end of the table and I’d make name badges for exhibitors, it gave me something to do. People found out we were doing the engraving and they started coming to our home. Eventually, we were offered a spot downtown to try to start the business and it grew from there. It all comes with experience I was a little nervous when I started doing this at first but eventually it grew on me and I figured out how to lay it out with Adryce’s help we came up with layouts and things that looked nice.”

In 1984 the couple officially opened a location in downtown North Platte and came to their current location in the Parkade Plaza in the late 1999s.

“We’ve been working with each other since 1984, we have had employees that would come in and apply and say to us, your husband and wife, and you work together every day?! Yes, yes we do,” Ardyce said. “We each have our own specialties that we like to do but our skills overlap we each have our own thing we specialize in.”

After nearly 30 years in business, the Hodges have decided to officially usher in a new chapter with retirement, Ardyce said the decision is very bittersweet.

“What I enjoy are the customers, the ones I’ve served over the years, the loyal customers the new customers that come around and look, I just enjoy sharing with them what we can do and show them what we have here that they might be able to buy for a gift and helping with whatever their needs are,” Ardyce said. “That is what I’m going to miss, that kind of tugs at my heart.”

In their retirement years, the Hodges look forward to spending more time with their grandchildren and plan to continue some woodworking.

“We love woodworking, it’s a combined effort both of us get out there in the shop and work. So, we’ll just make little things, whatever we feel like, but we’re not going to make it a business, it’ll just be something to do,” Ron said.

“We’d just like to thank all the people that have done business with us over the years. We’ve really enjoyed working with them and we’re going to miss them,” Ardyce said.

The Recognition Retirement Sale will run throughout September and extend into October.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brett Joneson
North Platte Public Schools names new activities director
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Huskers will play the Bulldogs on September 23rd
Nebraska to host Lousiana Tech next
Cattle at Larry Mikoloycks' farm on March 1, 2023.
Lincoln County man pleads guilty in cattle deaths case

Latest News

North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
The Lincoln County Commissioners had a full agenda on Monday and had some hot-button items to...
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss agricultural protection; receive update on Bailey Yard explosion
The Lincoln County Commissioners discussed agricultural protection to residential acreage on...
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss agricultural protection; receive update on Bailey Yard explosion
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship