‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska’ contest down to final two

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Nebraska-made products are in a head-to-head race to claim the championship title in the state’s “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament for 2023.

The finalists are Drone Amplifed’s Ignis Firefighting System out of Lincoln or Rocket Mobility’s All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair out of Columbus.

The public has a chance to help pick the champion by voting HERE from now until Sunday, Sept. 24. The first three rounds of the competition drew about 44,000 votes total.

Four central Nebraska businesses made it to the top 16 but were eventually knocked out in the bracket-style competition.

Nebraska Chamber Chief Operating Officer Mike Johnson told Local4 in August that this was created to bring awareness to the manufacturing industry in the state. He said manufacturing is the largest GDP producer in the state; and he wanted to highlight the field with a friendly competition.

The contest is hosted by the NE Manufacturing Alliance along with the NE Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District.

The tournament leads Nebraskans into the annual celebration of NE Manufacturing Month this October. The champion will be announced October 10 at the NE Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where the top 16 finalists are invited to display their products.

Two Nebraska-made products are in a head-to-head race to claim the championship title in the...
Two Nebraska-made products are in a head-to-head race to claim the championship title in the state’s “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament for 2023.(“Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska”)

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle at Larry Mikoloycks' farm on March 1, 2023.
Lincoln County man pleads guilty in cattle deaths case
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Ardyce & Ron Hodges owners of Recognition Unlimited, prepare for retirement
After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close
Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan

Latest News

18 people killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads in August
KNOP Hourly
Temperatures starting to cool down with chances for precipitation later in the week
The primary purpose of the meeting was deciding how to handle the schools budget going forward...
Sutherland Budget Workshop Meeting held
News 2 Today
Superintendent Advisory Meeting held in North Platte