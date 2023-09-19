Curtis Light and Water offers cash incentives for home insulation upgrades

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Curtis Light and Water is rolling out a few incentive programs to assist homeowners with energy efficiency upgrades.

The agency is partnering with its wholesale electric power supplier and the Municipal Energy of Nebraska to provide a series of five programs that offer cash incentives for homeowners to make these changes.

The five programs are:

Attic Insulation Program provides cash incentives of $0.15/per square foot with a maximum incentive of $300 per existing residential dwelling for attic insulation.

High Efficiency Heat-Up Program provides cash incentives from $400 to $3,000 to residential homeowners who are installing a new heat pump system to their residential single-family dwelling.

Smart Thermostat Program provides a cash incentive of up to $100 paid directly to residential customers to help cover the cost of installing a qualifying smart thermostat.

Cooling System Tune-Up Program provides a $30 cash incentive to residential homeowners who have their cooling system tuned up by a HVAC contractor, regardless of what type or age of cooling system (air conditioner/air or water source heat pump).

Commercial LED Lighting Program provides cash incentives paid directly to commercial customers to help cover the cost of lighting upgrades and replacements.

For more information on each program, contact Curtis Light and Water at 308.367.4122 or alee@curtis-ne.gov or go to mean.nmppenergy.org to download program guidelines and application forms.

