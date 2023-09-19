Gothenburg Volleyball picking up individual accolades during hot start

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Volleyball team is off to another hot start just one season after appearing in the state championship game, and according to Head Coach Bryson Mahlberg that appearance has fueled new goals for the squad.

“Last year we wont the regular season Southwest conference title,” said Mahlberg. “But we have never won the tournament title, so winning the Southwest Conference tournament is a goal, last year making to the state championship match is great, but obviously that entails new goals, and so I think this group decided that their goal is to get back to the state championship game and take it one step further and win.”

The team has also seen some individual success taking place during the season, Senior Clara Evert reached the 1,000 kill mark during the past week to go along with her 1,000 digs she achieved last season. Senior Aubrey O’Hare joined the 1,000 club as well as she recorded her 1,000th assist over the weekend at Gothenburg’s tournament. Both of these young ladies appreciate the individual accolades, but know that they wouldn’t achieve them without their teammates.

“It’s obviously a huge honor,” said Evert, “it comes from all of us, it’s a team award as well, my kills aren’t just an award for me, but my setters.”

“It was pretty awesome just to be able to do it with this team,” said O’Hare, “we are all super close, it was definitely just a great thing for everyone a part of it.”

The Swedes now look ahead this week to a Tuesday Match-up with Hastings before a battle of the unbeatens on Thursday in Minden.

“We are all really excited,” said O’Hare, “just to be able to play, we know it is going to be high level volleyball, and we know we are going to have to be a well-oiled machine to play well.”

