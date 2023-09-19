InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle at Larry Mikoloycks' farm on March 1, 2023.
Lincoln County man pleads guilty in cattle deaths case
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
Lindsay Krause is a junior outside hitter for Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball player Lindsay Krause’s status “day-to-day” following car accident
Ardyce & Ron Hodges owners of Recognition Unlimited, prepare for retirement
After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan

Latest News

The primary purpose of the meeting was deciding how to handle the schools budget going forward...
Sutherland Budget Workshop Meeting held
KNOP Hourly
Temperatures starting to cool down with chances for precipitation later in the week
News 2 Today
Superintendent Advisory Meeting held in North Platte
North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
The Lincoln County Commissioners had a full agenda on Monday and had some hot-button items to...
Lincoln County Commissioners discuss agricultural protection; receive update on Bailey Yard explosion