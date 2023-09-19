North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship

North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.(North Platte Catholic Schools)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Will Krondak, a Senior at North Platte Catholic Schools is one of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

According to a social media post from North Platte Catholic Schools, over 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2022 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of High School seniors and includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors, according to the previously mentioned social media post from North Platte Catholic Schools.

