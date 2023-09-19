Paws-itive Partners to host Love My Cat program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Paws-itive Partners is hosting its Love My Cat program to help families on a fixed income spay and neuter their cats.

Pet owners are encouraged to sign up for the program starting Sept. 21. Up to three cats per person or household is allowed.

The lower income cat owner will be given a Love My Cat pet ID number and then a veterinary clinic will call to schedule the appointment.

“Cats and kittens suffer because of homelessness and uncontrolled reproduction but if you have a cat or kitten, there’s no financial excuse not to spay/neuter with Love My Cat,” said Jo Mayber, Paws-itive Partners president and co-facilitator of Love My Cat. “There’s no one that can’t budget $35 to help their pet. Spay/neuter is the single most cost-effective opportunity for an owner to provide life-long care for their cat.”

Last year, more than 700 pets were spayed and neutered by Paws-itive Partners. The non-profit organization commits $24,000 to the program annually. Paws-itive Partners relies on fundraising, donations and volunteerism to care for animals.

To schedule your appointment, call Jo Mayber at 308-530-1516 or Marcia Eaton at 308-520-1095.

