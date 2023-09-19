Pizza Ranch coming soon to the Canteen District

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After three years of anticipation, a Midwest-based restaurant chain is finally coming to North Platte’s Canteen District.

Pizza Ranch will soon open its doors in the former Alco building in the Parkade Plaza.

Shae Caldwell, co-owner of Whitetail Screen Print confirmed the news on Tuesday.

“Pizza Ranch is more than just great food; it’s a place for family, friends, and the community to come together with an over 2000 square feet game room (Fun Zone) and five meeting rooms,” said Caldwell via Facebook.

No word on when the restaurant will open or when the grand opening will be held.

The restaurant will be the eighth location in Nebraska for the Iowa-based franchise.

