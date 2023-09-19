Sutherland Public Schools hosts budget workshop

Sutherland Public Schools building on September 18, 2023.
Sutherland Public Schools building on September 18, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sutherland Public Schools held their budget workshop on Monday night.

The primary purpose of the meeting was deciding how to handle the school’s budget going forward in the face of the new state legislature bill, LB 243.

In the coming weeks, the school board will vote on how to handle the situation and its currently unclear how they will choose to resolve the matter.

