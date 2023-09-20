Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.
Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.
It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.
Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.
Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.
The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.