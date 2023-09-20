Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation hosts 20th annual banquet fundraiser

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation hosted its 20th annual banquet fundraiser at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation assists an average of 5,000-7,000 people per month. They help spread hope and encouragement not only in Western Nebraska but all the way to the Colorado and South Dakota borders as well.

All of the volunteers who put on the event were filled with joy to see so many come out for the banquet, including Vice President of the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation Jan Cox.

“We are so happy that everybody comes out and supports us and supports people that need help because when you think of the word cancer it’s devastating and what am I going to do? We are the ones that you come to for help and we will help you through all of it with money and support and whatever we can do,” Cox said.

All of the proceeds raised from the banquet event stay in the North Platte area to help all of those in need.

The Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation asks those wishing to receive support to fill out an application at the cancer center and wait for confirmation to go and meet with them.

