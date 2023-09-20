Gothenburg stays unbeaten with three set win over Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes volleyball team stayed unbeaten on the season with a three set win over Hastings on Tuesday.

The Swedes came out of the gate hot winning the first three points of the match, and did not trail in the first set as they took the win, the momentum stayed with Gothenburg as they would win all three sets on the nights.

Next up for the Swedes in a trip to Minden on Thursday where they face off against a fellow unbeaten in the Whippets.

