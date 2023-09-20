Gothenburg stays unbeaten with three set win over Hastings

Gothenburg stays unbeaten in 2023 after defeating Hastings in three sets
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes volleyball team stayed unbeaten on the season with a three set win over Hastings on Tuesday.

The Swedes came out of the gate hot winning the first three points of the match, and did not trail in the first set as they took the win, the momentum stayed with Gothenburg as they would win all three sets on the nights.

Next up for the Swedes in a trip to Minden on Thursday where they face off against a fellow unbeaten in the Whippets.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle at Larry Mikoloycks' farm on March 1, 2023.
Lincoln County man pleads guilty in cattle deaths case
Ardyce & Ron Hodges owners of Recognition Unlimited, prepare for retirement
After decades in business in downtown North Platte, Recognition Unlimited is preparing to close
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that three players are out for the rest of...
Three Huskers out for remainder of season due to injuries
North Platte Catholic Schools Senior, Will Krondak is 1 of 16,000 National Merit Scholarship...
North Platte teenager among 16,000 semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship
Kickoff for Nebraska vs Michigan at Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Michigan

Latest News

Take a look at some scores from around the region
High school scoreboard: Ogallala goes 2-0 in Triangular
Gothenburg stays unbeaten in 2023 after defeating Hastings in three sets
Gothenburg vs Hastings
Take a look at some scores from around the region
Area Scoreboard: Tuesday September 19th
Six weekend home games, including matchups with NCAA Tournament qualifiers Michigan State and...
Big Ten announces 2023-24 men’s basketball conference schedule