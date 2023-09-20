Governor Pillen declares September as National Preparedness Month in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen has declared September as National Preparedness Month in Nebraska to remind Nebraskans the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.

Pillen signed the proclamation on Friday, Sept. 15, to drive home preparation planning.

“Working together, we can build a prepared and resilient Nebraska,” Gov. Pillen said. “While it’s important for all of us to be ready when disaster strikes, this year, the National Preparedness Month campaign is focused on providing information and resources to empower older adults as they make their preparations.”

NEMA Assistant Director Erv Portis said state local emergency managers and NEMA have plans to address a wide range of natural and man-made disasters, but people need to be prepared to assume a role in personal health and safety emergency preparedness as well.

“Plans should include where to meet if a home is destroyed and how family members would contact each other should phone service be out,” Portis said. “For instance, texting often works when phone calls don’t.”

Pillen said emergency managers recommend that people be prepared to shelter in place for a minimum of three days. Emergency workers may have a large number of people to reach in a disaster and the health of everyone could very well depend on the kit or plan Nebraskans have developed before a major disaster occurs.

