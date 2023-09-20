High school scoreboard: Ogallala goes 2-0 in Triangular

Take a look at some scores from around the region
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians volleyball team went 2-0 in their triangular on Tuesday evening defeating Holdrege and Cozad on their home floor.

The Dusters would also pick up a win over Cozad on the night as well, with the Haymakers dropping both games.

Other scores from around the area for Tuesday:

North Platte Softball picks up the win over McCook in 6 innings 15-1.

The North Platte boy’s cross country team takes the team win in Hastings, while the girl’s team finishes second to the Tigers.

North Platte Golf finishes second and shoots a team best 365 in the Ogallala invite.

Brady volleyball falls at home to unbeaten Overton in three sets.

Finally, Wallace takes the win over Potter-Dix on the volleyball court.

