Saluting Branches volunteers help provide tree care at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Volunteers gathered at Fort McPherson National Cemetery this week to give back to our fallen military heroes.

They’re part of the non-profit organization, Saluting Branches, where arborists donate their time to cut, trim and remove trees on the cemetery grounds.

“It’s a day of service that arborists provide labor to do tree work in the cemetery as a salute to our veterans in their final resting place,” site leader Bruce Hoffman said.

This is the second year Hoffman and his team have helped spruce up the cemetery.

