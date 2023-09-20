Saluting Branches volunteers help provide tree care at Fort McPherson National Cemetery

Saluting Branches volunteers help provide tree care at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
Saluting Branches volunteers help provide tree care at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.(Michelle McNea)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Volunteers gathered at Fort McPherson National Cemetery this week to give back to our fallen military heroes.

They’re part of the non-profit organization, Saluting Branches, where arborists donate their time to cut, trim and remove trees on the cemetery grounds.

“It’s a day of service that arborists provide labor to do tree work in the cemetery as a salute to our veterans in their final resting place,” site leader Bruce Hoffman said.

This is the second year Hoffman and his team have helped spruce up the cemetery.

