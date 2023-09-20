Sec. Pete Buttigieg to make stop in Grand Island

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg(Evan Vucci | AP)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A member of the Biden-Harris cabinet will be making a stop in central Nebraska next week.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg plans to give a major announcement about national rail safety and supply chain investments in Grand Island. Sec. Buttigieg will highlight how the administration is investing in rail and supply chains across the country.

The administration is working to implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To date, $1.8 billion in funding is heading to Nebraska with over 212 specific projects identified for funding.

More information on how they are investing in Nebraska can be found HERE.

More information on how the Biden-Harris Administration is investing in railway safety can be found HERE.

Details as to when and where he plans to make his stop have yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

